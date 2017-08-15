Google adds voice recognition for Sinhala and Tamil

Google’s speech-to-text recognition has added another 21 languages including Sinhala and Tamil, the global internet giant announced today.

Google has been updating Gboard for Android with voice support for more international languages, working with native speakers to train machine learning models.

Today, Google announced that it’s supporting an additional 20 languages and also adding English dialects for four African countries.

This means language support for a total of 30 new international locations, mostly centered on the Indian subcontinent and Africa.

The full list of languages is: Amharic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Bengali, English (Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania), Georgian, Gujurati, Javanese, Kannada, Khmer, Lao, Latvian, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Sinhala, Sundanese, Swahili, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. In total, this brings the grand total of Gboard’s voice recognition to 119 languages.

These languages can be accessed today in Cloud Speech API, which means that they will soon be available across Google services and products, including in apps such as Google Translate.

