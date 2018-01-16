Gotabaya is JO’s candidate for Presidential Polls – Roshan

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be the Joint Opposition’s candidate for the next Presidential Election, says MP Roshan Ranasinghe.

He made this statement during a political meeting of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) for the upcoming Local Government election.

Meanwhile MP Namal Rajapaksa charges that the incumbent government is engaged in an attempt to obtain votes by intimidating the voters.

(Ada Derana)