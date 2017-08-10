Government policy is to bring foreign investment without harming the interests of Sri Lanka – President

President Maithripala Sirisena says the policy of the present government is to bring foreign investment in a way which will not harm the country’s sovereignty.

The President further said that when entering into agreements with a foreign country or a company regarding investments, a special clause will be included stating that in any way land ownership is not assigned to anyone and only the necessities of a particular investment will be fulfilled.

He made these remarks addressing an intellectual dialogue held at the BMICH,today (09) to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena further said that when developing as a country, the assistance of the economically powerful nations in the world is needed and the present government has been able to get the assistance of all these countries through a friendly and cordial foreign policy.

‘The present government was able to reduce many negative impacts on Sri Lanka in internationally during the past two and a half years, the President said that adding presently can see the fruitful consequences of the steps taken by the government to increase the foreign exchange reserves and to reduce the foreign debt burden.

He also said that today we can celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Sri Lanka in a happy status as a result of laying a solid foundation for the relations between the two countries during the past two and a half years and further said that the present government is committed to further strengthen those relations.

During this event, the President presented awards for the winners of the competitions held to mark the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Sri Lanka.

The President of Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association Amaradasa Gunawardena presented the commemorative book issued to mark the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Sri Lanka, to the President.

Senior Media Personality Edwin Ariyadasa, Nihal Rodrigo, Bernard Gunathilaka also addressed the intellectual dialogue.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yi Xianliang and many others participated on this occasion.

(President’s Media)