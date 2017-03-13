Govt hospital nurses poised to strike

A group of nurses from government hospitals have decided to engage in a token strike as of Monday morning, citing a number of demands.

Chairman of the Public Service United Nurses Union, Venerable Muruttettuwe Ananda Thero says the token strike will commence at 7 a.m. on Monday and will conclude on Wednesday.

He said that all nurses serving in all gornment hospitals will engage in the token strike. However, two nursing trade unions have opted to not engage in the trade union action.

(News First)