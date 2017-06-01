Govt MPs to donate month’s salary for relief efforts
The ruling party MPs are to donate their month’s salary for the disaster relief programme launched by the government, Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said yesterday.
Speaking at a media briefing held at the Disaster Management Ministry Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardena said the government will deploy Grama Niladharis, Development Officers and other officers for community services in affected areas. They are to attend to all aspects of post disaster community development activities such as re-establishing schools and public institutes, Abeywardena said.
Minister Ranjit Siyabalapitiya, Minister Rauff Hakeem also spoke.
(Source: Daily News – By Amali Mallawaarachchi)
you are elected into office to serve the people your one months salary as generous is nothing more than a pittance…..
there are better ways and means for the mps to express their solidarity in thier hour of need