Govt MPs to donate month’s salary for relief efforts

The ruling party MPs are to donate their month’s salary for the disaster relief programme launched by the government, Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said yesterday.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Disaster Management Ministry Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardena said the government will deploy Grama Niladharis, Development Officers and other officers for community services in affected areas. They are to attend to all aspects of post disaster community development activities such as re-establishing schools and public institutes, Abeywardena said.

Minister Ranjit Siyabalapitiya, Minister Rauff Hakeem also spoke.

(Source: Daily News – By Amali Mallawaarachchi)