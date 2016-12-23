Handunneththi trying to publicize a wrong public view – PM office
A press statement from the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday charged COPE Chairman and JVP MP Sunil Handunhetti as trying to publicise defective views around the COPE report on the Central Bank’s Treasury bond issue. The statement come sequel to Handunhetti’s letter to the Speaker, which he had also given out to the media.
The statement said the Prime Minister has already referred the COPE report on the Central Bank Bond Issue to the Attorney General for his views.
The COPE Chairman, who did not speak a word about the COPE report ever since he had tabled it in Parliament on October 28 when the Prime Minister informed the House on many occasions about it, is now trying to blow a theory out of proportion that the Prime Minister used powers of the Speaker.
He was silent when the Prime Minister as the minister in charge of the subject, on November 21, brought the matter forward in Parliament during Finance Ministry expenditure heads and policy debate.
Also, Handunnetti did not share his views regarding the matter when the Prime Minister informed the House that relevant documents and reports pertaining to the sale of the Treasury bonds concerned shall be forwarded to the Attorney General with the permission of the Speaker, the statement said.
(Source: Government News Portal)
people are brain washed regarding climate change with respect to coal fueled electricity for with their 100 meter chimneys they pump into the global atmosphere jest like all developed and developing countries have done and are doing like countries like Singapore, India. China USA , Vietnam ect they all have plans to go on pumping carbon emissions into the global atmosphere for unlike our politicians they are very concern regarding the welfare of their people as such investors are flocking to those countries and avoiding us for our ministers to obtain commissions by the sale of solar power we the people are being being deprived of a high standard of living contravening article 3, 4. 12. and 27 of our country’s constitution if no correction is made to this attitude of solar power within a year our country will be in a chaotic situation without any signs of a million jobs which even a super ministry will be unable to solve this when analyzed correctly it will be seen that Ranil is not to be blamed but the whole SLFP is to blame by their addiction to solar power with direct and indirect cost cost over Rs.40 per kWh while coal fueled BOT projects with a fair pricing formula cost only Rs 6 per kWh which will you choose even our judicially appears to be brainwashed by solar power