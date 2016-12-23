Handunneththi trying to publicize a wrong public view – PM office

A press statement from the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday charged COPE Chairman and JVP MP Sunil Handunhetti as trying to publicise defective views around the COPE report on the Central Bank’s Treasury bond issue. The statement come sequel to Handunhetti’s letter to the Speaker, which he had also given out to the media.

The statement said the Prime Minister has already referred the COPE report on the Central Bank Bond Issue to the Attorney General for his views.

The COPE Chairman, who did not speak a word about the COPE report ever since he had tabled it in Parliament on October 28 when the Prime Minister informed the House on many occasions about it, is now trying to blow a theory out of proportion that the Prime Minister used powers of the Speaker.

He was silent when the Prime Minister as the minister in charge of the subject, on November 21, brought the matter forward in Parliament during Finance Ministry expenditure heads and policy debate.

Also, Handunnetti did not share his views regarding the matter when the Prime Minister informed the House that relevant documents and reports pertaining to the sale of the Treasury bonds concerned shall be forwarded to the Attorney General with the permission of the Speaker, the statement said.

(Source: Government News Portal)