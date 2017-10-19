Hirunika, UNP organizer for Ratmalana
Posted in Local News
MP Hirunika Premachandra was appointed by the Prime Minster Ranil Wickremesinghe as the UNP organizer for Ratmalana yesterday.
MP Hirunika Premachandra was appointed by the Prime Minster Ranil Wickremesinghe as the UNP organizer for Ratmalana yesterday.
Will she be the Jacinda Arden (the new New Zealand Prime Minister, 37 yr old, lives with a partner and a cat and DJ’s for a hobby !) of Sri Lanka?
We would love to see the end of ‘dead men walking’ leaders scudding the Lilly White Leader, his side-kick, the Wimpy Wick and many of those men who are cabinet ministers and state ministers and MP’s.
The only common thing these ‘dead men walking’ have is one leg in the grave and the other in Parliament.
She is a future Leader of this country.
The sooner it happens, the better off all of us would be!