Hospitals to be powered by solar panels

Health minister Rajitha Senarathne has paid his attention to join all the hospitals island-wide with the ‘Suryabala Sangramaya’ initiative by fixing solar panels.

The monthly electricity bill of the hospitals island-wide is about Rs. 3 million and annually it amounts to several billions. In addition, another million is spent on repairs.

A proposal to install solar panels at hospitals has been presented and the minister intends to minimize the use of electricity from the national grid.

