If Ravi is a true gentleman, he should resign – Dayasiri

Minister of Sports, Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake should ideally resign in light of the Central Bank’s bond scam allegations directed at him.

He stated this upon attending a public gathering in Kurunegala.

The Minister proceeded to say that a proper gentleman should resign from his duties until investigations are concluded, and added that Karunanayake’s failure to do so had put everyone else in the Government in a difficult position.

Furthermore, he remarked that the investigations into the alleged Central Bank bond scam were being conducted appropriately since President Maithripala Sirisena’s rise to power, and added that all those responsible must be duly punished.

(Ada Derana)