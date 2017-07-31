If Ravi is a true gentleman, he should resign – Dayasiri
Posted in Local News
Minister of Sports, Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake should ideally resign in light of the Central Bank’s bond scam allegations directed at him.
He stated this upon attending a public gathering in Kurunegala.
The Minister proceeded to say that a proper gentleman should resign from his duties until investigations are concluded, and added that Karunanayake’s failure to do so had put everyone else in the Government in a difficult position.
Furthermore, he remarked that the investigations into the alleged Central Bank bond scam were being conducted appropriately since President Maithripala Sirisena’s rise to power, and added that all those responsible must be duly punished.
(Ada Derana)
trump noy only sought clemency for his family and aides in connection with probably tin connection with the rsuki probe. In our corrupt system and conflict of interests i doubt the prosecution has enough evidence to support the charges and he will be set free to rob more.
what would this scumbag do even if he retires probably wait until rajaratnam is set free.
Dayasiri ravi is as good a gentlemen as you are the only difference is that you are ssen in a national whereas ravi is seen often in off the peg suit probably picked up in a goodwill store