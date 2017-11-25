“If there are complaints against my decisions to stop corruption & fraud, I will continue the struggle together with people – President

“If there are undue criticism and complaints against the decisions taken by me to stop corruption and fraud, I am ready to leave all positions and join the people to continue the struggle” says President Maithripala Sirisena.

He was speaking at a public meeting held yesterday (Nov. 24) in Nikaveratiya.

“As the government of SLFP did wrong things, the SLFP candidate lost in 2015. If the UNP is doing the same faults and mistakes being in the government, people will not approve that”, he said.

“The people elected a new government, expecting a correct program which would change the existed corrupted system of governance. Everybody should be ready to start a correct journey to fulfill that expectation of the people. The politicians should love the country and the people, without acting according to their political powers and private agendas”, the President emphasized.

“Whatever said by whomsoever, I am committed to a clean and good political culture throughout my 50 years of political life. I will act with patience and equanimity with my experience of that long political journey. I am not a stranger to the political arena”, he stated.

“Though there are complaints against the decision to postpone the Provincial Council Election, even the SLFP wants the elections to be held soon. We have done every commitment in this regard”, he said.

“We passed the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in the Parliament at a time when the UNP had only 47 seats in the Parliament. 142 MPs from SLFP and UPFA voted for that. We should strengthen the SLFP not only to win elections but also to create a better political culture”, the President said.

President Sirisena, commenting on the current development programmes and projects to build the people’s economy, said more than Rs. Six billion has been allocated to provide relief to the victims of drought.

Deputy Minister Indika Bandaranayake presented a souvenir to the President, offering the tribute of Wayamba people to the President.

Chief Minister of Wayamba Province, Dharmasiri Dassanayake, State Minister Dilan Perera, Deputy Minister Tharanath Basnayake, Chairman of SLFP Youth Front Shantha Bandara, Wayamba Provincial Minister Lakshman Vendaruwa, Mr. Ananda Sarath Kumara, Ananda Jayalath, Kamal Indika and Nilantha Supun Rajapaksha were among those who participated in this function.

The President also vested the newly built laboratory under ‘Langama Palasa – Hondama Pasala’ (the closest school is the best school) at Rajabima School in Nikaveratiya with students.

He observed the students’ activities in the Mathematics Room of the school. He also presented a gift to the student of a Ranaviru family Lasindu Gasheth who obtained highest marks in the last scholarship exam.

Principal of the school B. M. H. Dissanayake presented a souvenir to the President.

After the function at the school the President joined religious activities at the Budumuththava Rajamaha Viharaya in Nikaveratiya.

He looked into the well-being of the Chief Incumbent Shasthrapathi Ven. Dombagolle Dhammarama Thero.

Vidyayathanadhipathi of Sri Palitha Pirivena in Samadarapitiya, Nikaveratiya, Anunayaka of Sri Lanka Ramagna Nikaya, Rajakiya Panditha Ven. Galapitiyagama Vimaladhamma Thero, Chief Incumbent of Sigiri Rajamaha Vihara in Raththallegama Ven. Thumbullegama Sri Sumananayaka Thero and Maha Sangha chanted pirith and blessed the President.

President Sirisena also laid the foundation stone for the four-storied building at Jayanthi Maha Vidyalaya, Nikaveratiya, built at a cost of Rs. 18 million, under the ‘Langama Palasa – Hondama Pasala’ program.

The President who arrived in the school was warmly welcomed by the students.

He presented gifts to the students B. M. Thiyumi Thasanga and B. M. Amanda Basnayake who gained the highest marks of the school at last scholarship exam.

Chief Minister of Vayamba Province Dharmasiri Dassanayake, Deputy Minister Indika Bandaranayake, Chairman of SLFP Youth Front Shantha Bandara, UNP Organizer of Nikaveratiya H. P. Thennakoon and member of Vayamba Provincial Council Nilantha Supun Rajapaksha were among those participated in this occasion.

(President’s Media)