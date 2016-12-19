If tobacco companies incur losses, they can end business here – Rajitha
Posted in Local News
Health Minister Rajitha Senarathne says that tobacco Companies can close, if they are incurring losses parallel to the cigarette price and tax increments.
He made the observation while participating at the opening ceremony of the new Osusala branch in Gampaha.
He said, “There were many forces who opposed the 90 per cent tax on tobacco. But I stood by the people. If those companies are incurring losses they can close down,” and added that the government is fully committed to eradicate the drug mafia.
The Chathura Senarathne Foundation donated three Hematology testing machines to the Gampaha Wathupitiwala and Negombo hospitals on this occasion as well.
(Ada Derana)
If the Tobacco companies close down it will be like killing the duck that lays the golden eggs.Rajitha is an idiot if he doe not realize that the government will be in a lot of trouble looking elsewhere for all the taxes that the smokers bring in. I agree smoking can not be good but when you take a ride in a took took in Colombo and one old smoking bus goes past you it would be like smoking thousand cigarettes.
If these jokers are really serious about public health they should have a solid plan to remove the old raggedy vehicles from the streets of Sri Lanka. It Rajitha’s wish comes true and the Tobacco companies close watch out Sri Lankans you will have to pay much more tax to compensate.
The Ceylon Tobacco Company is a bloodsucker which thrives on the weakness of the smoking public.
I would welcome their closure as envisaged by the Hon Minister for Health and the Great Yahapalana Leader who was the Health Minister in the disgraceful MR1 regime.
The needs of the smoking public can be met with local products like beedi and suruttu.
Down with the CTC! We can live without their addictive product and the peanuts they contribute to the national exchequer.