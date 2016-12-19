If tobacco companies incur losses, they can end business here – Rajitha

Health Minister Rajitha Senarathne says that tobacco Companies can close, if they are incurring losses parallel to the cigarette price and tax increments.

He made the observation while participating at the opening ceremony of the new Osusala branch in Gampaha.

He said, “There were many forces who opposed the 90 per cent tax on tobacco. But I stood by the people. If those companies are incurring losses they can close down,” and added that the government is fully committed to eradicate the drug mafia.

The Chathura Senarathne Foundation donated three Hematology testing machines to the Gampaha Wathupitiwala and Negombo hospitals on this occasion as well.

(Ada Derana)