IGP wants 75% of crimes solved Gives Police year end deadline
Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara said that at least 75 per cent of the reported crimes and complaints should be solved by the end of this year.
He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Trincomalee Junior Police Officers’ Holiday Bungalow, ‘Gokanna Cottage’
“It is our duty, yesterday, today and tomorrow, to establish national security. Secondly, it is up to us to prevent and solve crimes. It is my expectation to……solve 75 percent of the reported crimes,” he said.
He added that the duty of the Police is to prevent as well as to solve crime when enforcing national security. “Everyone from the OICs to the SPs’ divisions are should contribute towards solving 75 per cent of the crimes,” he said.
(Source: Ceylon Today)
Mr IGP, why only 75%? Why not 100%
Isn’t that what you are paid for by the taxpayer?
When will your men standing with speed checkers stop demanding on the spot Rs 1000 fines with no receipts?
75% is closer to 80%. I am sure IGP is referring to Pareto Principle. The Pareto principle (also known as the 80/20 rule, the law of the vital few, or the principle of factor sparsity) states that, for many events, roughly 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes. … Pareto developed both concepts in the context of the distribution of income and wealth among the population. It is very clear that the remaining 20% are Criminals and they are the ones responsible for big crimes such as Murder, kidnapping, dealing in narcotics, destroying protected forests, etc. So, the 20% will not be investigated and they are protected. As Lilian says why he can’t the IGP go for 100%?
It wont be easy as you think. Almost behind every crime there is a politician involved.