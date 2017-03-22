India donates water bowsers to help drought affected people

Government of India donated eight water bowsers to supply water to the people in drought affected areas. Donations were officially handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (21st March).

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu symbolically handed over the relevant documents and keys of water bowsers to the President.

Presently, there are 16 districts directly affected by the water shortage due to the prevailing dry weather condition across the country.

The Government has already taken steps to provide all the requisite facilities for the people who affected and has also allocated 4.52 million rupees to provide access to safe drinking water to the needy people.

The Minister of Disaster Management, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for donating water bowsers to Sri Lanka as a friendly neighboring country.

Deputy Minister Dunesh Gankanda, Secretary to the President P.B. Abeykoon, a delegation including Deputy High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka attended on this occasion.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday to introduce a new Water Purification Equipment. The B.R.J.W Enterprises in collaboration with the UK has launched the Water Purification Equipment in Sri Lanka. The purification equipment can be filled with any type of water and in a simple operation, it will provide safe clean drinking water.

During the meeting President Maithripala Sirisena observed the new Water Purification Equipment.

(Government News Portal)