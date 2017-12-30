India offers fully funded training to Sri Lankan Government

India has introduced over 40 training courses for Sri Lankan government officials to give them an understanding of India’s approach towards governance, the Indian High Commission said.

The 45-day-long courses would be fully funded by the Indian would begin from January 15, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

The courses would work under the Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, the statement said.

The training courses aim to give Sri Lankan government officials an understanding of India’s approach towards governance and rural and urban development.

