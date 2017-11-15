Indictments against four Customs officers for accepting Rs.125 million bribe

The Colombo High Court today(15) filed indictments against four ex-senior customs officials allegedly involved in accepting a bribe of Rs.125 million; the largest ever recorded bribe nabbed by the Bribery Commission.

The indictments filed by the Commission to Investigate into Allegations of Bribery or Corruption were handed over by High Court Judge R.Gurusinghe today, Ada Derana Court correspondent reported.

The suspects were released on two sureties of Rs. 100,000 and two personal bails of Rs. 2 million each by the HC judge.

The suspects were also prohibited travelling overseas without notifying the Courts.

The case will be taken up for hearing on January 17.

The four ex-senior customs were arrested over charges of allegedly involving in accepting a bribe of Rs.125 million to release a consignment of spare parts worth Rs.1500 million, , by evading duty from a Businessman in Panchikawatte on 2015 June 26.

(Ada Derana)