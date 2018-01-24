Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Sri Lanka

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago, with a delegation of 50 members, on a two-day official visit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Thilak Marapana welcomed the President of Indonesia at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake.

The Indonesian President, who arrived in the country at the invitation of President Maithripala Sirisena, will be accorded a ceremonial welcome with guard of honour and twenty one gun salute at the Presidential Secretariat this evening.

Several Memoranda of Understanding are to be inked between the two countries during the visit.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will also have discussions on economic, trade and investment cooperation with President Widodo at a breakfast meeting tomorrow.

(Courtesy: Daily Mirror)