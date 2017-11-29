Interim order preventing action against Gota
The Court of Appeal today issued an interim order till December 6, preventing the FCID from taking action against former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa based on the Public Property Act.
Mr. Rajapaksa last Friday filed a Writ petition seeking the Court to quash a report filed under Offences against the Public Property Act.
In his application, he cited IGP Pujith Jayasundara, CID Director Shani Abeysekera, FCID DIG Ravi Waidyalankara, ASP Kamal Paliakara and the Attorney General as respondents.
He also sought Court to prevent the respondents from proceeding with the report filed against him.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By S.S.Selvanayagam)
Can poor people in this country get such reliefs from the court itself? whenever politically powerful people violate the law, they are lobbying against the implementation of the law in the country? Last few days many people including dirty Buddhists monks threatened to the government against taking into custody Gota?
It is continuously proving that there is no a law and order in this country. It is only for poor people.
“This is the land of Lord Buddha “, I see in the backside of many vehicles.