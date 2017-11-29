Interim order preventing action against Gota

The Court of Appeal today issued an interim order till December 6, preventing the FCID from taking action against former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa based on the Public Property Act.

Mr. Rajapaksa last Friday filed a Writ petition seeking the Court to quash a report filed under Offences against the Public Property Act.

In his application, he cited IGP Pujith Jayasundara, CID Director Shani Abeysekera, FCID DIG Ravi Waidyalankara, ASP Kamal Paliakara and the Attorney General as respondents.

He also sought Court to prevent the respondents from proceeding with the report filed against him.

