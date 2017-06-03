It is responsibility of all to act in a way to prevent recurrence of war as we recall the sad memories – President
President Maithripala Sirisena says as we recall the sorrowful memories of a three decade long, brutal war, it is the responsibility of all to act in a way to prevent recurrence of such disastrous situation in the country.
Wherever criticisms were leveled against the Government, the present Government is committed to build a peaceful country where all the communities live in harmony and reconciliation.
He made these remarks participating in a Commemoration ceremony held at the Arantalawa International Buddhist Centre, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Aranthalawa massacre, yesterday (02).
‘It is the responsibility of all to join with the journey of the Government which aims to establish sustainable peace in the country’, the President said, adding that it is the responsibility of the era to unite with brotherhood for the future of the country eliminating the extremism and thirst for power.
The Aranthalawa Massacre took place on June 2, 1987, close to the village of Aranthalawa, in the Ampara District in which 31 Buddhist monks ,including the Adikarana Sanga Nayaka of the North and East Ven. Hegoda Sri Indrasara Thera and three civilians were brutally killed by terrorists.
During the commemoration ceremony the President appreciated the great social and religious service rendered by the late Hegoda Sri Indrasara Nayaka Thera and paid a floral tribute to the statue of the Thera.
The President also opened the Ven. Hegoda Sri Indrasara Thera Commemoration Hall , built at the Arantalawa International Buddhist Centre.
Later, the President joined in observing the memorial which was built to commemorate the assassinated Buddhist monks.
President Sirisena also opened the solar power system installed in the Temple.
‘Aranthalawa Sagawata’ volume also presented to the President.
Chief Incumbent of Mahiyangana Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Urulewatte Sri Dhammarakkhitha Thero, Director of Vidyananda Pirivena in Ampara Ven. Kirindiwela Somarathana Thero, Ministers Daya Gamage, Ranjitha Siyambalapitiya, Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Anoma Gamage and former minister P. Dayarathne were among those participated in this occasion.
(President’s Media)
we cannot expect anything more from sirisena is hypocrisy for on the one hand to commemorate the massacre of 31 buddhist monks were slaughtered conveniently P and his cronies were held responsible. As is usual P never claimed that his buggers were responsible. But then Arabthalawa is located only few miles away from the heartland of Muslims … Batticaloa. Did the police investigate into the events that led to this massacre or did they even after it
What is sirisenas response to the statement made by the diplomats about sinhala buddhists persecuting the muslims> He has directed the police to arrest Ven Galboda Gnansara who leads the BBS for contemt of court and so far they have not been any evidence to support that they were responsible for any terrorising the muslims,
The deplomatic corps who supported this allegation are the very people who are supporting the massacre of thousands in the arab world. his particular report is designed to foment racial hatred that can escalate. These guys ought to be told to stay out of sri lankan politics otherwise to get out.!
The persons who were closest to this massacre (and who are still living in luxury) are bosom pals of the Sinhala Buddhist governments.
eg: Col Karuna and KP are continuing to harass innocent Tamils in the N &E. But they are a protected species.