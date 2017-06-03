It is responsibility of all to act in a way to prevent recurrence of war as we recall the sad memories – President

President Maithripala Sirisena says as we recall the sorrowful memories of a three decade long, brutal war, it is the responsibility of all to act in a way to prevent recurrence of such disastrous situation in the country.

Wherever criticisms were leveled against the Government, the present Government is committed to build a peaceful country where all the communities live in harmony and reconciliation.

He made these remarks participating in a Commemoration ceremony held at the Arantalawa International Buddhist Centre, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Aranthalawa massacre, yesterday (02).

‘It is the responsibility of all to join with the journey of the Government which aims to establish sustainable peace in the country’, the President said, adding that it is the responsibility of the era to unite with brotherhood for the future of the country eliminating the extremism and thirst for power.

The Aranthalawa Massacre took place on June 2, 1987, close to the village of Aranthalawa, in the Ampara District in which 31 Buddhist monks ,including the Adikarana Sanga Nayaka of the North and East Ven. Hegoda Sri Indrasara Thera and three civilians were brutally killed by terrorists.

During the commemoration ceremony the President appreciated the great social and religious service rendered by the late Hegoda Sri Indrasara Nayaka Thera and paid a floral tribute to the statue of the Thera.

The President also opened the Ven. Hegoda Sri Indrasara Thera Commemoration Hall , built at the Arantalawa International Buddhist Centre.

Later, the President joined in observing the memorial which was built to commemorate the assassinated Buddhist monks.

President Sirisena also opened the solar power system installed in the Temple.

‘Aranthalawa Sagawata’ volume also presented to the President.

Chief Incumbent of Mahiyangana Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Urulewatte Sri Dhammarakkhitha Thero, Director of Vidyananda Pirivena in Ampara Ven. Kirindiwela Somarathana Thero, Ministers Daya Gamage, Ranjitha Siyambalapitiya, Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Anoma Gamage and former minister P. Dayarathne were among those participated in this occasion.

(President’s Media)