JO plans No-Faith against SF

Member of Parliament Prasanna Ranatunga said, that the Joint Opposition plans to file a No-Confidence Motion against Minister Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.

The Parliamentarian said members of the Joint Opposition will hold a discussion in Parliament today (6) on whether a no-confidence motion should be brought or not.

He said that a number of accusations against Minister Fonseka, including making a totally different statement to that being made by the President, regarding war heroes, as a responsible Minister of the Government, will be subject to discussion.

Ranatunga revealed this at a media briefing held yesterday (05).

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Ishara Silva)