JO will not align with the SLFP – Namal

MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that the Joint Opposition will not join with the SLFP to contest the upcoming elections as a united front.

He further stated that the JO will consider an alliance with the SLFP if the party chooses to break away from the government.

While addressing the media following an event in Balapitiya, Namal Rajapaksa stated that the SLFP has betrayed the core values and principles of the once renowned political party.

(Ada Derana)