JO will not align with the SLFP – Namal
Posted in Local News
MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that the Joint Opposition will not join with the SLFP to contest the upcoming elections as a united front.
He further stated that the JO will consider an alliance with the SLFP if the party chooses to break away from the government.
While addressing the media following an event in Balapitiya, Namal Rajapaksa stated that the SLFP has betrayed the core values and principles of the once renowned political party.
(Ada Derana)
Hey N,
Have you considered the SLFP (under Lilly-White) not interested in joining with the JO?
Mate N, clean up the JO first and make it a vibrant Party under your Dad and your uncles with forward looking policies which will attract the younger gen.
Then the SLFP(YP) will come to JO with their tails between their legs.