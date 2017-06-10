John regrets losing temper with media

Tourism Development and Christian Affairs Minister John Amaratunga regretted last Thursday’s incident where he was compelled to ask journalists to leave his residence.

He said the new found press freedom is being abused by a section of the media to bring the government into disrepute.

He said some journalists have no respect for the truth nor the basic decency to report on facts, the Minister’s media secretary and former Western Provincial Minister Lawrence Madiwela said in a statement clarifying the circumstances that led the minister to respond to the journalists at the time.

Madiwela said a meeting was held at his residence at Kandana to discuss waste disposal at Muthurajawela premises and its impact on the environment with the residents in the area.

“No journalist was invited to cover this meeting and it was open only for members of the organization protecting the Muthurajawela wetlands”, Madiwela in his statement said.

He said that Minister Amaratunga was compelled to ask the journalists to leave his residence as they were posing the same issue repeatedly with a hidden agenda in mind.

