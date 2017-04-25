JVP flays Trinco oil tank deal

Leasing out the Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm to India will cause serious national security breaches in the future, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) stressed yesterday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pelawatte, JVP Leader Anura Dissanayake said that instead of trying to please China and India, the government should focus on protecting national assets like Trincomalee and the Hambantota Oil Tank Farms.

Dissanayake also justified the indefinite strike launched by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) Trade Union Collective.

Speaking further, he pointed out that due to the leasing out of the Oil Tank Farm to India, the income of the CPC will reduce drastically.

“The CPC has the capacity of managing both, Hambantota and Trincomalee, Oil Tank Farms. Even in a situation as such, the government is ignoring the tender which the CPC legally obtained. Therefore, we urge the government to give a fair solution to the CPC employees and solve the issue,” Dissanayake added.

Islandwide distribution of fuel was interrupted yesterday due to the indefinite strike launched by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) Trade Union Collective.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Methmalie Dissanayake)