Kuwaiti sponsor agrees to pay Sri Lankan maid 4 years salary

A Kuwaiti woman has pledged to pay KD 3,300 to her Sri Lankan housemaid to prevent the authorities from slapping a ban on her to hire overseas domestic workers in future, reports Al-Anba daily.

According to a security source, this happened after a representative from the Sri Lankan embassy of filed a complaint with the Office of the Director-General of the General Department of Residence Affairs Major-General Talal Ma’arafi.

In the complaint the official said the housemaid sought refuge in the Embassy after the sponsor refused to pay her money for four years under the pretext of saving the money on her behalf. It has been reported when the maid told her ‘madam’ that she wanted to leave for Sri Lanka, the latter refused to pay her money.

(Arab Times)