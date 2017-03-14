Labour Dept. field officer gets 10 years for accepting bribe

A former field officer of the Labour office in Anuradhapura was yesterday sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by the Colombo High Court after he was found guilty of soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from a bakery owner in Anuradhapura in 2009. High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga further ordered the accused Sarath Premachandra to pay a fine of Rs. 35,000 for other counts.

The Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations Against Bribery and Corruption had filed indictments against the former field officer for soliciting a bribe from the bakery owner to write off the EPF contributions he had to pay to the workers.

(Source: Daily News – By Lakmal Sooriyagoda)