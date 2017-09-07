Lalith Weeratunga and Anusha Palpita found guilty in Sil Cloth distribution case

Former Secretary to the President Lalith Weeratunge and former Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Director General Anusha Palpita were found guilty in the Sil Cloth distribution case by the Colombo High Court today.

The Attorney General filed indictments against former Secretary to the President Lalith Weeratunge and former Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Director General Anusha Palpita, in connection with a criminal misappropriation of Rs.600 million belonging to the TRC funds during the 2015-Presidential Election campaign.

(Daily News)