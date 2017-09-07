Lalith Weeratunga and Anusha Palpita found guilty in Sil Cloth distribution case
Posted in Local News
Former Secretary to the President Lalith Weeratunge and former Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Director General Anusha Palpita were found guilty in the Sil Cloth distribution case by the Colombo High Court today.
The Attorney General filed indictments against former Secretary to the President Lalith Weeratunge and former Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Director General Anusha Palpita, in connection with a criminal misappropriation of Rs.600 million belonging to the TRC funds during the 2015-Presidential Election campaign.
(Daily News)
These buggers wearing a tie and a coat, disgusting.
This is great news. Always SLAS members help each other in any case regardless of the gravity of the problem to the country to protect their clan.
But this time, they failed. This punishment has to be fully implemented to prove the potential punishment any one who violate the rules.