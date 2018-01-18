Lanka will enjoy economic progress in the near future – PM
Posted in Local News
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that the government has adopted a strong and adaptable fiscal policy to ensure that the country enjoys a vast level of economic progress in the near future.
The Premier pointed out that the past three years were the building blocks in the creation of a strong economic foundation for Sri Lanka to enable economic prosperity in the future.
The Prime Minister made these statements while addressing a gathering in Horana.
(Ada Derana)