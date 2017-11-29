Legal action against those commemorating LTTE – Minister

Legal action will be taken against anyone commemorating a proscribed organisation, Defence State Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said.

If any person or persons have held ceremonies in the North to commemorate the LTTE organisation or any of its past leaders they will be prosecuted, Wijewardene said.

Wijewardene said that Prabhakaran was the leader of the LTTE which was a proscribed organisation. His assistants were also terrorists who had died after being members of the proscribed LTTE.

The LTTE was a brutal terrorist organisation which fought to create a separate state.

Many other foreign countries too had proscribed it, as a brutal terrorist organisation.Supporting such an organisation or commemorating its leadership or membership was also proscribed by the law in this country.

There were reports that certain persons had held ceremonies in the North to commemorate the LTTE organisation and its membership.

Police investigations have been launched to identify persons responsible for such commemorative ceremonies and those fund guilty will be brought before the law, Wijewardene said speaking to the media during a ceremony held at Mawaramandiya.

(Source: Daily News – By Vijayani Edirisinghe)