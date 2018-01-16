Length of President’s term only five years

The Supreme Court has informed President Maithripala Sirisena that his term of office is five years, the President’s Media Division says.

The Supreme Court’s opinion has been conveyed in response to the President seeking its opinion on the length of his term.

On reference made by President Maithripala Sirisena, Chief Justice Priyasath Dep appointed a five-judge bench on January 10, to decide whether the President’s term is five or six years.

The Supreme Court held an open court hearing to decide whether the President’s term is five or six years on January 11.

The matter was taken up before a five-judge-bench comprising Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, Justice Eva Wanasundara, Justice Buwaneka Aluvihare, Justice Sisira de Abrew and Justice K.T. Chitrasiri.

(Source: The Island)