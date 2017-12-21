Life imprisonment for elephant killers

The government had decided to amend Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance to implement life imprisonment for those found guilty of killing wild elephants.

The cabinet paper submitted by Sustainable Development and Wildlife Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera had proposed to conduct combined operations by Wildlife Officers, Police Officers, and Armed Forces to protect Wild Elephants and Wildlife Resources in Sri Lanka.

A Combined Task Force comprised of Wildlife Conservation Department, Police Special Task Force, and Armed Forces would be established for this purpose.

It was also decided to obtain help of Forest Conservation Department and Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority on this matter.

(Source: Daily Mirror)