Lottery Boards can’t come under Foreign Ministry: Dayasiri

Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera yesterday lashed out at the decision to Gazette Sri Lanka Development Lotteries Board and National Development Lotteries Board under the purview of the Finance Ministry.

Mr. Jayasekera, who is a member of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) headed by President Maithripala Sirisena, did not mince his words about the decision by his leader.

The President assigned the institutions to four Ministries changed in the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

The Sports Minister said the NLB had remained under the purview of the Finance Ministry since inception 1964.

“It is hilarious to bring it under the control of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. I have no issue here regarding Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake. Yet, it goes against the grain to keep it under the purview of a Ministry assigned to handle external affairs,” he said.

“It is like Buddha Sasana Minister being assigned to handle the fisheries sector,” Mr. Jayasekera said.

