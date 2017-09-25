LP gas prices increased

The price of a domestic Litro gas cylinder (12.5kg) would be increased by Rs.110 with effect from midnight today, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) said.

The CAA sources said the decision to increase prices was approved by the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Marketing Corporate Affairs Director of Litro, Chaminda Ediriwickrema said that following a request made to the CAA and the Finance Ministry, the approval was granted to increase the prices.

He said the prices of liquid petroleum (LP) gas had increased in the world market since December last year.

