Mahela Jayawardene to apply for Indian team coach’s job?

According to India Today’s reports, former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is all set to apply for the job of Indian cricket team coach.

The 40-year old veteran worked as a consultant for the England team in 2015-16 and is also the coach of IPL team Mumbai Indians.

His application would widen the race for the top job.

A short profile: Mahela Jayawardene

Jayawardene has scored 25,957 runs from 652 international matches, and has hit 54 hundreds and 136 fifties in his 18-year long cricketing career.

Apart from being a class batsman in the tests and ODIs, he is also the highest run scorer in the World T20s.

As a coach, he led Mumbai Indians to 2017 IPL title in his first year.

Last date of application extended to 9th July

After Anil Kumble’s resignation, the Board of Control for Cricketin #India (BCCI) invited fresh applications for the job and extended the date till 9th July. The new candidates will be joining the previous five candidates who had applied in May.

Whom has the CAC finalized till now?

Out of the applications sent in response to BCCI’s earlier advertisement in May 2017, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has shortlisted Australia’s Tom Moody, England’s Richard Pybus, former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Dodda Ganesh and former manager of Indian team Lalchand Rajput.

The coach will be selected after the CAC conducts personal interviews of the short-listed candidates.

India to get new coach before Sri Lanka tour?

BCCI’s Rajiv Shukla said that the next coach of the Indian cricket team will be selected before #India tours Sri Lanka. Indian team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka from 26 July to 6 September.

