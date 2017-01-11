Maithri next Presidential candidate: SB
SLFP Chairman President Maithripala Sirisena would be the next Presidential candidate of the SLFP, Social Empowerment and Welfare Minister S.B. Dissanayake said yesterday.
He said party’s women and youth councils and trade unions attached to the SLFP demanded that President Sirisena should be fielded as the Presidential candidate and added that however he had not expressed his views on the matter.
Minister Dissanayake told a news conference that even though he as the common candidate had vowed not to contest as the presidential candidate again, he would have to abide by the request of the party having undertaken the chairmanship of the party with the consent of the party’s majority.
He said the SLFP and UNP unity government had more work to do adding that the unity government had gained a lot of victories to the country.
“There are people who are opposed to the unity government both in the UNP and SLFP. I would like to tell them that we have been able to obtain many victories as a unity government,” he said.
Mr. Dissanayake said there were some issues in the UNP and the SLFP unity government over several matters such as strengthening government service, privatization and foreign investments.
“If we are to develop the country, eliminate poverty and resolve the issue of unemployment, we need foreign investment. We need to provide them with required facilities and lands,” he said.
He said the government was planning to bring in foreign investment and factories to the country next few years.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Ajith Siriwardana)
The Late Ven Maduluwewe Sobitha Thera who was the inspiration supporting the Jan 08, 2015 Silent Revolution will turn in his grave.
A key platform undertaking at the Jan 08, 2015 polls was abolishing the Executive presidency.
While the current incumbent saw the passage of the 19th Amendment reducing powers of the Executive Presidency, the commitment to abolish the Executive Presidency has disappeared into thin air.
The Executive Presidency may have been helpful in dealing with the war situation that existed prior to the end of Northern Tamil terrorism in May 2009.
An Executive Presidency is not required in an economic development stage. Development of the economy should be driven by the people of Sri Lanka and not by komis earning Trade Ministers and Super Ministers. The Executive Presidents have excelled in poking their rotten fingers in every pie including development and social advancement and transitional justice.
The current Executive President may be (outwardly?) a lily white virgin but the message from the masses is that the Executive Presidency is not required ! Hope he listens !
Hoh! Hoh! Hoh!