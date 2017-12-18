Malaysian PM meets President

The official meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and the visiting Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Abdul Razak was held at the Presidential Secretariat, this morning (18th Dec.). The Malaysian Prime Minister was warmly received by President Sirisena.

A special Guard of Honour and a 21-gun salute accorded to the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

According to the President’s Media Division, after a cordial meeting between the two leaders, the bilateral discussions were held with the participation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe and several ministers from both countries.

Two Memorandums of Understanding and a Memorandum of Collaboration were signed between the two countries and a special commemorative stamp and a First Day Cover were issued to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

(Government News Portal)