Malinga out of second ODI with illness

Sri Lanka’s controversial fast bowler Lasith Malinga has been diagnosed with a viral influenza and will sit out the second One-day International against Zimbabwe on Sunday (today), the cricket board said.

Malinga, who was slapped with a suspended six-month match ban earlier this week, has been told to take two days of rest after coming down with the bug.

“Medical reports have ruled him out of the next game and recommended a rest period of 48 hours,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

It added that Lakshan Sandakan did not play in the first ODI on Friday at Galle because he had the same virus.

