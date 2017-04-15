Meetotamulla tragedy; death toll reaches 10
Posted in Local News
Nine more persons died while receiving treatment at the National hospital, following the Meetotamulla garbage dump collapse, bringing the death toll to ten, hospital sources said.
Earlier the rescue workers found the body of a 12-year-old boy.
I would like to see the officers who failed in their duties to maintain the safety of surrounding residents, be charged for manslaughter.
From Mayor, down to Maintenance / Waste management Executives, Engineer, Inspectors all belonging to the Colombo Municipal Council knowingly caused this incident through negligence.
The CMC is good at gold plating public walkways to protect the dainty feet of foreign tourists. They fail to manage waste generated in the city and surrounds, effectively. How serious have they been in managing the Meetotumulla Waste Dump?
The Public Service in SL is an utter waste of valuable resources. There is a Minister for Metropolis who appears to be good at developing fanciful Powerpoint presentations regarding the future Greater Colombo City. With ongoing development, the quantity of waste will quadrapule in the coming years while authorities are unable to manage current quantum of waste.