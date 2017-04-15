Apr152017April 15, 2017April 15, 20171Commentby Administrator

Meetotamulla tragedy; death toll reaches 10

Meethotamulla garbage dump collapsed

Nine more persons died while receiving treatment at the National hospital, following the Meetotamulla garbage dump collapse, bringing the death toll to ten, hospital sources said.

Earlier the rescue workers found the body of a 12-year-old boy.