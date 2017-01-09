MENLP urges ‘beware of crocodiles’ message in Tamil, English

The move to display ‘beware of crocodiles’ message at the walking path near the Parliament in Sinhala is a violation of language policy rights, the Movement for Enforcement of National Language Policy (MENLP) points out.

In a letter to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, the MENLP has said the warning massage should be displayed in Tamil and English languages as well.

“We kindly request you to issue a directive to display a warning message in Tamil language to ensure the safety of people,” the statement added.

