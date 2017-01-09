MENLP urges ‘beware of crocodiles’ message in Tamil, English
Posted in Local News
The move to display ‘beware of crocodiles’ message at the walking path near the Parliament in Sinhala is a violation of language policy rights, the Movement for Enforcement of National Language Policy (MENLP) points out.
In a letter to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, the MENLP has said the warning massage should be displayed in Tamil and English languages as well.
“We kindly request you to issue a directive to display a warning message in Tamil language to ensure the safety of people,” the statement added.
(Ada Derana)