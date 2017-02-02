Minimum salary of migrant workers increased

Minimum salary of the migrant workers is increased from 1st February as proposed by the budget 2017, Minister of Foreign Employment Thalatha Athukorala said.

Accordingly, the minimum salary of the trained employees and the apprentices who has registered with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has been decided as USD 450 and USD 350 respectively.

From now, the approval of the Bureau will only be received for the amended salary payments and those who are going for employment are asked to be registered with the SLBFE.

For more details contact 011- 2 864 107- First Approval Branch, 011- 2 880 500- General Line, 011- 2 251 148 / 011- 2 251 386 – 24-hour service, or hotline 1989.

(Government News Portal)