The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake.

“Deepest condolences on demise of veteran politician and former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake”, the Prime Minister said.

Wickremanayake, who served twice as Prime Minister, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, at the age of 83.