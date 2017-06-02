More heavy rain to be expected around country

Showery conditions are expected to further develop in the South-western part of the country today.

Fragmented episodes of rain should be expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces.

Heavy falls about resuting in 100 mm water levels should be expected at some places (Particularly in the Colombo, Kaluthara, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Kurunegala & Kegalle districts).

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Eastern, Uva, North-central provinces and in the Vavuniya districts, particularly in the afternoon, where fairly strong winds about 50 kmph will accompany the showers.

(Ada Derana)