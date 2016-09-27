Most expensive car imported to Sri Lanka so far
Recording the most expensive car imported to Sri Lanka, a leading businessman has imported a Rolls Royce super luxury car, worth over Rs. 158 million, customs sources said.
They said a private company in Sangharaja Mawatha, Colombo had imported the car – Rolls Royce Wraith- and removed it yesterday after paying Rs. 93 million as duty to the Sri Lanka Customs.
The 2.4 tonne super luxury car has two-door and is made by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars of Goodwood, England.
(Daily Mirror)
The guy paid LKR 93m in taxes; that is good to hear.
If I were in the Inland Revenue Department, I will be visiting this guy to ensure the LKR 158m was earned legitimately and also, all taxes on earning were properly assessed and paid.
O Raja,
You are trying to be very pessimistic about this Glory.
Let us roll the red carpet, blow the bugle . beat our drums and the Kandyan dancers gyrate to welcome this Hero at the Galle Face Green . We shall compose new songs and hosannas in praise of of this Son of the Soil and we also shall decorate him with a new National Medal calling him ‘ Soorya Sena Siri.’ by the President Maithripala Sirisena.
It may be his money earned legally anyway who are we to judge
glad to hear that such wealthy people are in my mother Land. Are you sure these monies earned legally? Why don’t you publish the name of the owner?
To drive this type of car with lunatic drivers around you in Sri Lanka.
Madness.
The legality of this guy’s earnings are not being cjhallenged.
In a society where the average wage earning per day is < USD 10, the socio-economic system which permits a person to buy a 2 door car for USD 1 million is a poor reflection on the values of a nation.
Unless we all pull together, the rich will become richer and the poor, poorer. This doesn't match with the teachings of the Buddha.
This person who bought this car, labelled ‘Soorya Sena Siri’ by the social elder, AUJ, is a person whom we can refer to as a hole in the human body which discharges waste.
That USD 1m, had it been invested in the welfare of the long neglected Sinhala Villager and the estate worker, would have produced a large number of intellectually gifted persons with ability to drive all of us towards prosperity.
As Raja says, the Inland Revenue Boss should release this guy’s tax return.
Dear Channa,
Your assessment of the value of a nation whose average earning per day is less than USD ten is highly controversial. There are countries whose earnings are far below this level but whose rulers and the elite lead a luxurious life. The gap between the haves and have-nots can never be brought down to zero level. Ambitious thinkers like Marx, Engels and Mao Ze Dong tried it. But their theories are now forgotten with time.
Your reference to the teachings of Buddha is also inappropriate. During His life time there were Kings, Situwarayos (millionaires – robbers , pig slaughterers – as his neighbour- , harlots and beggars of various types plying their trades independently. Society is such that. Very little has changed.
Rich people who live this country donated their land to builf Schools, Hospitals, Temples, Church’s, and now days we ate using them…., But this kind of people like most of our politician.., They never think they may die… They think They can live further several hundred years…. We are living in small Island and speed limit is KMP 70 an hour. So why waisting money for useless thing.. This type of people living in dream world. If someone have lot of spare money spend on Elders home, Children Home or hospitals etc.
Its alredy imported into the country. So as Raja says… Inland Boss can apoint very very very very reliable person to investigate how he got money