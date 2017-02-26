Namal slaps CBK with defamation

Hambantota District SLFP MP Namal Rajapaksa has sent a letter of demand to former President Chandrika Kumaratunga demanding a sum of Rs 250 million for defamation of character by the latter.

The MP has notified the former President that failure to pay the aforementioned sum will result……in legal action being taken against her.

PC Manohara de Silva has sent the letter of demand on behalf of MP Rajapaksa.

The letter of demand has been sent by the MP following claims by the former President that MP Namal Rajapaksa had deposited a sum of US$ 1,000 million in a Dubai bank besides money deposited in countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong by him.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By D. Ranaweera)