Nation pays tribute to war dead

The National War Heroes Day marking the eighth anniversary of the end of the country’s 30-year civil war will be held at the War Heroes Memorial near the Parliament Grounds, graced by President Maithripala Sirisena and PM Ranil Wickremesinghe this evening.

The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. Heads of the three armed forces, IGP, State officials, foreign envoys and relatives and parents of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the war will attend the event.

The event is expected to last up to 6 p.m. A special traffic plan will be in operation for the duration of proceedings.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Chamara Amarasuriya)