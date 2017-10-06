‘National Food Production Battle’ begins today

The National Food Production Battle implemented under the guidance of President Maithripala Sirisena, will commence today (6th Oct.), With the aim of taking forward the national food production program, challenged by the climate changes, with a new strength continuously in a sustainable manner to revive the agricultural sector of the country.

The inauguration of this program will be marked by having the ‘National Wap Magul Ceremony’ under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at 8.30 am near the Thibbotuwawa Tank, Kekirava, and it is expected to launch many program across the country while declaring 6th October to 12th October as the National Food Production week.

6th October, the first day of Food Production Week campaign has been designated as the Farmers’ Day, and many programs, including the distribution of seed paddy to farmers, rehabilitation of 2,000 acres of coconut lands, launching of Mahaweli Agri Project plan for 2017 / 18, implementation of special programs for the development of home gardening, presentation of 2,500 title deeds to the Mahaweli farming community, tree planting programs, conducting seminars and training programs regarding new agri technology, distribution of equipment to promote the production of organic fertilizer, will be implemented throughout the country.

7th October will be Students’ Day and the inauguration ceremony of this will be held at the Siyane National School, Gampaha under the patronage of Minister of Education. The Ministry of Education stated that under three categories: National food production, toxins free food production, prevention of food wastage, several programs will be implemented covering all the 10,353 schools of the country.

8th October is the Livestock Day. The inauguration of this day will be held at the Genetic Resources Centre in Peradeniya. Many extensive national programs including dairy industry development projects will be implemented for the development of the livestock Field.

9th October has been designated as the Entrepreneurs’ Day, and the inauguration ceremony of this Day will be held at the premises of the Talawila Church in the North Western Province and the Andaulpatha Village in Mahiyangana in Uva Province. A number of programs will be implemented across the country to encourage the primary industrialists and entrepreneurs.

10th October is the Fisheries Day, and the Ministry of Fisheries stated that a special program will be implemented to release one million fish for breeding purposes.

The inauguration of this Day will be marked by opening of the Fish Breeding Center in Kallarawa, built at a cost of Rs 200 million. Especially implementation of programs to increase the fish consumption among the people in the Hill Country and the Estate sector, programs for the development of livelihood as well as for creation of employment opportunities will be accelerated.

11th October is the Public Servants Day, and the inauguration ceremony in this regard will be held at the Auditorium of Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council and Ratnapura District Secretariat.

12th October is named as Diyawara Day, and the main ceremonies in this regard will be held near the Muruthawela Tank and near Urusita veva in Embilipitiya.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mahaweli Development has organized many programs to get the active participation of the Mahaweli community for this program.

In the Mahaweli zone, there are an estimated 150,000 irrigation lands and all those lands are expected to be used for this program in a proper manner.

(Government News Portal)