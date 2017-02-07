National Week on Sports & Physical Fitness Promotion commenced under President’s patronage

The National Week on Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion, organized by the Sports Ministry under the directive of President Maithripala Sirisena was commenced yesterday (Feb. 06).

Inaugurating the national week, a sports and physical fitness program was held yesterday at the premises of the President’s Office, under the patronage of the President. The President also joined the fitness walk.

In line with this, all government institutions carried out physical fitness program.

This year’s theme for the national week is “Sports for Health, Joy and Victoryr”. A series of discussions, publications, lectures and exhibition of banners and cutouts on physical fitness will be held during this week for promoting public awareness.

Today is named as the ‘Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Day of Government and Corporate Officers’. The rest of the days of the national week have been named as follows;

February 7 – Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Day of Private Sector

February 8 – Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Day of Children and Mothers

February 9 – Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Day of Women

February 10 – Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Day of the Elders and the Persons with Disability

February 11 – Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Day of Youth

February 12 – Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Day of Community Participation

This Sports and Physical Fitness Promotion Week aims at building of sportive and healthy generation to achieve international level victories in sports.

Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekara, Deputy Minister H. M. M. Haris, Secretary to the President P. B. Abeykoon and the Secretary to the Sports Ministry D. M. R. B. Dissanayake also participated in this event.

(President’s Media)