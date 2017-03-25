‘Neville Fernando Hospital is not a teaching hospital’

Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Deputy Minister Faizel Mohammed revealed in Parliament yesterday that the Dr. Neville Fernando Sri Lanka-Russian Friendship Hospital in Malabe is not a teaching hospital.

He also said that a teaching hospital is one that is used to give practical training for medical students.

He made these observations yesterday in response to a question raised by Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna Parliamentarian Nalinda Jayatissa.

He also revealed that the Health Ministry had not given permission to the hospital to function as a teaching hospital.

When MP Jayatissa questioned as to why the Health Ministry had failed to take action against this hospital which had had kept the exhumed remains of slain ruggerite Tajudeen Deputy Minister said that he would keep MP Jayatissa informed of the actions that would be taken in this regard.

(Source: Daily News – By Sandasen Marasinghe and Disna Mudalige)