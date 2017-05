New ministers take oaths

Nine Cabinet Ministers and one State Minister took oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena today (22nd May) following the Cabinet reshuffle held at the Presidential Secretariat.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe was also present on this occasion.

Mangala Samaraweera – Minister of Finance and Mass Media

S.B. Dissanayake – Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage

W.D.J. Seneviratne – Minister of Labor, Trade Union Relations and Sabaragamuwa Development

Ravi Karunanayake – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Mahinda Samarasinghe – Minister of Ports and Shipping

Gayantha Karunatilake – Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms

Arjuna Ranathunga – Minister of Petroleum and Resources Development

Chandima Weerakkody – Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training

Thilak Janaka Marapana – Minister of Development Assignment

Mahinda Amaraweera – State Minister of Mahaweli Development (Including his Current Ministerial portfolio)