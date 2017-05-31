New State and Deputy Ministers sworn in

Under the new Cabinet reshuffle, four State Ministers and three Deputy Minister were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena today (31st May) at the Presidential Secretariat.

State Ministers

Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena – State Minister of Public Enterprise Development

Palitha Range Bandara – State Minister of Irrigation

Wasantha Parakrama Senanayake – State Minister of Foreign Affairs

Eran Wickramaratne – State Minister of Finance

Deputy Ministers

Harsha De Silva – Deputy Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs

Ranjan Ramanayake – Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage

Karunaratne Paranavithane – Deputy Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training