New State and Deputy Ministers sworn in
Under the new Cabinet reshuffle, four State Ministers and three Deputy Minister were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena today (31st May) at the Presidential Secretariat.
State Ministers
Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena – State Minister of Public Enterprise Development
Palitha Range Bandara – State Minister of Irrigation
Wasantha Parakrama Senanayake – State Minister of Foreign Affairs
Eran Wickramaratne – State Minister of Finance
Deputy Ministers
Harsha De Silva – Deputy Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs
Ranjan Ramanayake – Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage
Karunaratne Paranavithane – Deputy Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training